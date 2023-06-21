Glastonbury's 'scrap-car Stonehenge'

Scrapped vintage cars have been used to recreate Stonehenge in an art installation at Glastonbury Festival.

Founder of the Mutoid Waste Company and artist Joe Rush first built "Carhenge" 36 years ago at the festival.

Mr Rush has brought the installation back to the festival using 24 vintage cars propped up on top of each other on William's Green.

Some of the cars had been painted by inspirational artists and environmentalists, including Vivienne Westwood.

Video journalist: Alex Howick