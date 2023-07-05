A walker says she first thought she was looking at a dog when a wallaby bounced past her in Somerset.

Heather Smith, 37, from Weston-super-Mare, was walking in the Mendip Hills when she spotted the creature.

She said: "You don't expect to see something like that, it was a big surprise.

"I don't think I will ever see something like that again, it was a very thing random thing to see, but it was nice."

It is not known where the wallaby has come from, but there have previously been sightings on the Mendips and in other places around the UK.

Video: Elliot Darby