A privately owned military truck has been driven through a police road block, damaging nine vehicles.

Officers attended an address in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, at 16:40 BST on Sunday.

When they arrived, a 41-year-old man left the address in the military truck, damaging four police cars and five privately owned vehicles.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of police officers and multiple counts of suspicion of criminal damage, Avon and Somerset Police said.