Rival protests led to five arrests for assault and public order offences in Sheffield city centre.

Police said about 2,000 people from the English Defence League (EDL) and opposing groups gathered on Saturday.

The EDL said it held the march to lay flowers at the cenotaph in memory of soldier Lee Rigby, who was killed near Woolwich Barracks on 22 May.

Opposing groups, including members of Unite Against Fascism, held a counter-protest, while an event celebrating multiculturalism was held in the city's Peace Gardens.