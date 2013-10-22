Video

Footage of a pair of unlikely friends conspiring to escape the confines of their owner's kitchen has gone viral.

Dexter the cat and his dog pal Gizmo were shut in the kitchen at owner Matt Hirst's home in Sheffield every morning when he left for work.

After finding them in the rest of the house for three days running, a confused Mr Hirst set up a camera to find out how they were making their escape.

Dexter can be seen climbing on top of his scratching post and fiddling with the door knob until it opens, while Gizmo looks on.

The video has been watched nearly 440,000 times since Mr Hirst posted it on the internet a week ago.

Broadcasters from as far afield as America and Japan are among those who have contacted him about the footage.