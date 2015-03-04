Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Yorkshire pit town revisited by BBC 30 years on
Thirty years on from the miners' strike, the BBC's Richard Wells has revisited the site of Cortonwood Colliery, Brampton in South Yorkshire.
Back in 1985 he met Don and Jackie Keating, who were struggling to pay their bills.
Richard Wells reports.
-
04 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-31727052/south-yorkshire-pit-town-revisited-by-bbc-30-years-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window