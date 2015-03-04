Richard Wells 30 years ago and now
Video

South Yorkshire pit town revisited by BBC 30 years on

Thirty years on from the miners' strike, the BBC's Richard Wells has revisited the site of Cortonwood Colliery, Brampton in South Yorkshire.

Back in 1985 he met Don and Jackie Keating, who were struggling to pay their bills.

Richard Wells reports.

  • 04 Mar 2015