The last flying Vulcan bomber aircraft will not be able to take to the skies after the 2015 display season, its owners have said.

The plane, registered as XH558, based at Robin Hood Airport in South Yorkshire, had previously faced funding problems and technical issues.

But now engineering backers, including Rolls Royce, have withdrawn support.

Charity Vulcan to the Sky, which runs the aircraft, said the plane was beyond its flying hours.