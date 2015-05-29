Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Last Vulcan bomber's final year in sky
The last flying Vulcan bomber aircraft will not be able to take to the skies after the 2015 display season, its owners have said.
The plane, registered as XH558, based at Robin Hood Airport in South Yorkshire, had previously faced funding problems and technical issues.
But now engineering backers, including Rolls Royce, have withdrawn support.
Charity Vulcan to the Sky, which runs the aircraft, said the plane was beyond its flying hours.
-
29 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-32933911/last-vulcan-bomber-s-final-year-in-skyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window