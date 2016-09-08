Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheffield banana plant bears fruit after nine-year wait
A gardener has said he was "flabbergasted" that his banana plant has finally provided fruit after nine-years.
The fruit is still attached to the plant and is not yet ripe enough to eat.
Austin Grant from Sheffield had been dubious about the suitability of South Yorkshire's climate, but has finally seen some results.
"I was literally jumping for joy," the 62-year-old grandfather said.
08 Sep 2016
