Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheffield student with cleft lip bullied for the way he looked
A teenage boy bullied at school because of his facial disfigurement is working with a charity to help others like him.
Sam Thompson, from Sheffield, was born with a cleft lip and palate and under went surgery at six months old.
The 13-year-old, who is working with facial disfigurement charity Changing Faces, said: "I think people need to learn about it because people aren't as perfect as they look."
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-44244746/sheffield-student-with-cleft-lip-bullied-for-the-way-he-lookedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window