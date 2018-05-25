Sheffield student bullied for the way he looked
A teenage boy bullied at school because of his facial disfigurement is working with a charity to help others like him.

Sam Thompson, from Sheffield, was born with a cleft lip and palate and under went surgery at six months old.

The 13-year-old, who is working with facial disfigurement charity Changing Faces, said: "I think people need to learn about it because people aren't as perfect as they look."

