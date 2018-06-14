Media player
Revenge porn victim: 'I felt like I had been raped'
More than 7,800 allegations of revenge porn have been reported to police since it was made a criminal offence in 2015.
But in one in three cases victims chose not to support charges.
One victim of revenge porn, who did take her case to court, spoke to the BBC about her ordeal
14 Jun 2018
