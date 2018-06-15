Strongman pulls double decker bus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Champion strongman Paul Smith pulls double decker bus
A World Champion strongman has pulled a double decker bus in Sheffield to encourage people to get more active.
Paul Smith, 24, from Sheffield, hauled the 12-tonne bus along a track at the city's Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe as part of the Move More Month fitness campaign.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-44502175/world-champion-strongman-paul-smith-pulls-double-decker-busRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window