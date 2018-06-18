Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian pie v English pie in half-time taste test
The delights of a pie at the football are part of England's sporting folklore... but how do they do it in Russia?
Leeza Murina, of Sheffield-based Cossack Cuisine, creates Russian-style pies from her South Yorkshire business.
She explains how they differ from traditional English pies - and we ask the tasting public for their thoughts.
18 Jun 2018
