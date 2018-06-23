Media player
Fabric shop owner makes bags for mastectomy patients
A fabric shop owner is helping women who have had mastectomies by making covers to hide the bags used to drain surgery fluids.
Fiona Walden, from Dinnington in South Yorkshire, came up with the idea after undergoing breast surgery.
She said she felt embarrassed having to leave the hospital "showing all my bodily fluids to everybody".
