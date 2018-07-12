England fans clean up Sheffield big screen site
Despite World Cup heartbreak, some England fans in Sheffield stayed behind after the final whistle to clean up their big screen site.

The area on Devonshire Green was strewn with bottles, cans and other litter.

But some fans decided that despite England exiting the World Cup they would help by bagging up the detritus.

