Dog reunited with owners after two years
A dog has been reunited with her owners two years after thieves stole a truck she was sleeping in.

Minnie the shih tzu was in Oliver Clough's parked vehicle while the farrier was working in Hatfield, South Yorkshire in June 2016.

The dog was eventually tracked down in 2018 in a village just over six miles away.

  • 26 Jul 2018