Girl, 11, leaves sickbed to be bridesmaid

An 11-year-old cancer patient at Sheffield Children's Hospital left her bed to be a bridesmaid for her parents' wedding.

Kayleigh Walsh, who has a tumour on her liver, was allowed out of hospital for two hours so she could walk her mother, Lyndsey, down the aisle to tie the knot with her father, Paul, at a register office in Doncaster.

The hospital then threw a surprise wedding celebration when the family returned to the ward.