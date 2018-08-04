Global lego landmarks appear in Sheffield
Video

Fans of Lego building bricks will be able to explore the Sheffield Bricktropolis trail this weekend.

A spectacle featuring 20 world landmark models made from Lego bricks will be on show in the city.

