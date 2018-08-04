Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Global landmarks made from Lego go on show in Sheffield
Fans of Lego building bricks will be able to explore the Sheffield Bricktropolis trail this weekend.
A spectacle featuring 20 world landmark models made from Lego bricks will be on show in the city.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-45069247/global-landmarks-made-from-lego-go-on-show-in-sheffieldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window