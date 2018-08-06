Bears settle into new Yorkshire home

Media player
Four brown bears settle into their new Doncaster home
A wildlife park in South Yorkshire has become home to four rare brown bears after a rescue mission.
The animals had spent years in cages in a museum in Japan but are now exploring new, more spacious surroundings at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster.
06 Aug 2018
