Chapeltown's Victorian railway station up for sale
You're unlikely to be able to find a property like this in the window of an estate agents.
It's your chance to own your very own railway station in South Yorkshire.
Chapeltown station, complete with platform and booking office, is up for sale with a guide price of £250,000.
But be warned: it's said to come with its own ghost.
09 Aug 2018
