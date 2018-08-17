Video

The funeral of Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has been held in Rotherham.

The 73-year-old entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

The funeral cortege was greeted by applause and shouts of the brothers' "To me, to you" catchphrase by hundreds of fans gathered outside the ground.

The service was held at Rotherham United football club, of which Barry was an honorary life president.