The taxi with a pub in the front seat

Video

A bright pink taxi is now roaming the streets of Sheffield complete with a working bar in the front seat.

It's the idea of former Pulp drummer Nick Banks, who has assembled a team for a charity drive from Sheffield to Monte Carlo later this month.

Sadly, this won't be giving you a lift to the pub any time soon, as it will be scrapped after the rally.

And, obviously, the driver never drinks when getting behind the wheel.