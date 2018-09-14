Lorry crashes into house in Brierley
Lorry crashes into house in Barnsley

A woman died and three people were injured when a lorry crashed into a house in Barnsley.

Police were called to Park View, in Brierley, at about 13:40 BST, following reports of a crash involving an HGV.

Video footage taken at the scene appears to show two young men getting out of the lorry before running away from the scene.

