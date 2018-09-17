Media player
Sheffield dogs appeal: Charity's plea to rescue centres
A charity which provides support dogs for people with autism, epilepsy and disabilities is appealing to rescue centres to help them keep up with demand.
Support Dogs offers the animals to increase independence and quality of life for people who need it.
The number of applications for these dogs by far outweighs the number the charity can supply.
It is now appealing to dog rescue centres to help provide them with dogs which can be trained.
17 Sep 2018
