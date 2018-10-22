The 99-year-old transgender war veteran

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the 99-year-old transgender WW2 veteran
A 99-year-old painter who fought in the Battle of Dunkirk during World War Two is now one of the oldest transgender women in Britain.
Louise Jennings, who lives in a rest home in Sheffield, was 26 years old when she fought in the conflict as Robert Jennings.
Following the death of his wife in 1989, the veteran underwent gender reassignment surgery to become a woman in her early 70s.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-45937939/meet-the-99-year-old-transgender-ww2-veteranRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window