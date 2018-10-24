Photographer creates home for mice family
Sheffield photographer creates home for mice family in garden

A wildlife photographer from Sheffield has built a house in his garden for mice.

Simon Dell, from Hackenthorpe, said he found them running around in his back garden and did not want them to be eaten by neighbouring cats.

He decided to build a log house and playground for the mice, which he named George, Mildred and Mini - their baby - and the rodents eat berries and nuts he collects on walks.

