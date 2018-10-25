Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scene of Sheffield's derailed tram-train lorry crash
A new tram-train was derailed on its first day of service after a crash with a lorry in Sheffield.
The crash on Staniforth Road happened shortly before 15:30 BST
There were no reports of anyone trapped, but some passengers on the tram-train suffered minor injuries, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
-
25 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-45978698/scene-of-sheffield-s-derailed-tram-train-lorry-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window