Tram-train derailed in Sheffield
Scene of Sheffield's derailed tram-train lorry crash

A new tram-train was derailed on its first day of service after a crash with a lorry in Sheffield.

The crash on Staniforth Road happened shortly before 15:30 BST

There were no reports of anyone trapped, but some passengers on the tram-train suffered minor injuries, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

