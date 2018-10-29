Sheffield street turned Thriller for birthday
Zombie flash mob takes over Sheffield street

A zombie flash mob turned a street into a dance floor when the recreated parts of Michael Jackson's famous Thriller dance.

Dozens of dancers took part in the performance on Steade Road, in Sheffield, after it was organised by Kate West to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The video has been seen by more than 200,00 people on Facebook since it was uploaded on Saturday.

