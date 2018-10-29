Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zombie flash mob takes over Sheffield street
A zombie flash mob turned a street into a dance floor when the recreated parts of Michael Jackson's famous Thriller dance.
Dozens of dancers took part in the performance on Steade Road, in Sheffield, after it was organised by Kate West to celebrate her 50th birthday.
The video has been seen by more than 200,00 people on Facebook since it was uploaded on Saturday.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-46021096/zombie-flash-mob-takes-over-sheffield-streetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window