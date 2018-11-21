Video

A 19-year-old powerlifter said he won the world title because the gym "saved him".

Keenan Freer, who trains at Titan Gym in Rotherham, struggled at school and home and was going down "a bad path".

He was thrown out of college at 15 and home at 16, but became a world champion powerlifter at 19.

Mr Freer initially joined the gym at 15 to lose body fat, but training taught him discipline and he soon discovered he had a talent for the sport.

He has now won four world titles, the most recent at the 2018 WPC World Championships.

More Yorkshire stories