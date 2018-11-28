Rape victim 'constantly re-victimised'

Video

Sammy Woodhouse has called for a law change amid claims a man who made her pregnant when he raped her was invited to play a role in her son's life.

The news has left Ms Woodhouse feeling that she is being "constantly re-victimised".

Arshid Hussain, who was jailed for 35 years in 2016, was told by Rotherham Council he could seek visits from the child he fathered in the attack, The Times reported.

Ms Woodhouse, who waived her right to anonymity, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that irrespective of the law it was wrong for rape victims to be put in this position.