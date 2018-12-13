Video

A woman from Sheffield thinks she may own Britain's oldest artificial Christmas tree.

Elizabeth Naylor bought the two-footer at Woolworths for two shillings in 1920.

Her granddaughter, Kay Ashton, inherited the tree in 2012 and admits it's seen better days having been bombed during the Blitz.

Kay says the tree is "absolutely underwhelming" but is proud to carry on her family's 98-year-old tradition.