Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is this 98-year-old Christmas tree Britain's oldest?
A woman from Sheffield thinks she may own Britain's oldest artificial Christmas tree.
Elizabeth Naylor bought the two-footer at Woolworths for two shillings in 1920.
Her granddaughter, Kay Ashton, inherited the tree in 2012 and admits it's seen better days having been bombed during the Blitz.
Kay says the tree is "absolutely underwhelming" but is proud to carry on her family's 98-year-old tradition.
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-46557475/is-this-98-year-old-christmas-tree-britain-s-oldestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window