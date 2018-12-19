Video

A Sheffield mum is calling for more support and awareness about a form of autism called Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) after her seven-year-old son has been excluded from school four times in the past year.

Noah was diagnosed with PDA last year. His condition has resulted in violent behaviour and swearing in the classroom and running away from school.

PDA is a behaviour profile that can cause children and adults to react violently without warning, but little research has been done about the condition and there is varying support across the country.