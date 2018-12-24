What's it like to fly on Christmas Day?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's it like on an aeroplane on Christmas Day?

How do you make it feel like Christmas when you're 33,000ft in the air and miles away from home?

Two flight crews at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be providing festive cheer as they fly holidaymakers to Spain and Tenerife.

  • 24 Dec 2018
Go to next video: The horses working on Christmas Day