What's it like to fly on Christmas Day?

What's it like on an aeroplane on Christmas Day?
How do you make it feel like Christmas when you're 33,000ft in the air and miles away from home?
Two flight crews at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be providing festive cheer as they fly holidaymakers to Spain and Tenerife.
24 Dec 2018
