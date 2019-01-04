Video

A man who regularly tends to a memorial honouring 10 airmen who died in a plane crash in a Sheffield park says he "loves them like my own son or daughter".

Tony Foulds saw the American B-17 bomber crash in Endcliffe Park in 1944 when he was eight years old.

Since a memorial was erected in the 1970s, Tony has regularly kept plants watered and the area clean to remember the men who died.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Sheffield man says the crew of the Flying Fortress steered away from him and his friends playing in the field before crashing into a wood.