How do you transport a rhino from Germany to the UK?
A critically endangered black rhino has been transported 500 miles across Europe as part of a breeding programme.
Najuma travelled to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park via road and a ferry from a zoo in Germany.
Any calves she produces with the park's two resident males could be released into the wild in Africa.
You can find out more about this story on Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday 21 January and on iPlayer afterwards.
20 Jan 2019
