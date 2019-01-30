Autistic filmmakers get red carpet premiere
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Autistic filmmakers in Sheffield get Oscars-style treatment

Students who have spent months crafting stop motion films have seen them make it to the big screen at a special premiere.

Flycheese Studios in Sheffield put the event on at The Light Cinema to showcase the work of their students - many who have autism.

Almost 100 people turned out for the screening, which they hope will be an annual event.

  • 30 Jan 2019