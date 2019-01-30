Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Autistic filmmakers in Sheffield get Oscars-style treatment
Students who have spent months crafting stop motion films have seen them make it to the big screen at a special premiere.
Flycheese Studios in Sheffield put the event on at The Light Cinema to showcase the work of their students - many who have autism.
Almost 100 people turned out for the screening, which they hope will be an annual event.
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-47059134/autistic-filmmakers-in-sheffield-get-oscars-style-treatmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window