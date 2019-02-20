NHS mobility scheme sees equipment reused
Barnsley NHS mobility scheme sees equipment reused

A scheme in Barnsley which sees mobility equipment refurbished and reused has saved the NHS thousands of pounds.

Items such as Zimmer frames, toilet chairs and crutches are collected, cleaned up and sent back out to new owners.

