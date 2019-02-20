Club volunteer's return after heart attack

Media player
Barnsley FC volunteer makes emotional return
A Barnsley FC volunteer who suffered a heart attack minutes before a match was due to start has led out the teams at the rearranged fixture.
Stephen Croft went into cardiac arrest at Oakwell shortly before the Tykes were due to play Burton Albion, with the fixture postponed.
20 Feb 2019
