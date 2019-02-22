Video

A man who caused havoc by driving in the wrong direction on a motorway in an attempt to escape police has been jailed for 28 months.

John Taylor, 30, of Riverside Traveller Park in Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, rammed a police car with a 7.5-tonne lorry before taking to the M18 in Doncaster on 10 January.

He drove into oncoming traffic and performed U-turns in the carriageway then dumped the lorry and ran across three lanes of traffic.

Taylor pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and also admitted breaching a suspended sentence and two counts of assaulting police officers. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court earlier.