Discovering the rivers under a city
Underground tunnels that carry rivers beneath the streets of Sheffield are being opened for public exploration.

The city developed at the confluence of the River Sheaf and River Don but the Sheaf has been hidden underground since the mid-19th Century.

The culverts carrying it and Porter Brook through the city are usually only accessed by urban explorers in illicit trips.

  • 05 Mar 2019
