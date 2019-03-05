Discovering the rivers under a city

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Discovering the rivers under Sheffield city centre
Underground tunnels that carry rivers beneath the streets of Sheffield are being opened for public exploration.
The city developed at the confluence of the River Sheaf and River Don but the Sheaf has been hidden underground since the mid-19th Century.
The culverts carrying it and Porter Brook through the city are usually only accessed by urban explorers in illicit trips.
05 Mar 2019
