Children's books helped woman read again after surgery
A woman who had to learn to read again after having a brain tumour has published her own book.
Sue Jones, from Woodseats, Sheffield, found out she had a tumour in September 2014. Three days later, she had surgery to remove it.
Her recovery included learning to tell the time and learning to read and write again.
Using mainly children's books to start with, the mother-of-one learned the skill all over again - and has since published a book about her experience.
26 Mar 2019
