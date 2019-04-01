Media player
'Highlining has taken me around the world'
A Sheffield highliner says her dramatic feats of balance have taken her all around the globe.
Sarah Rixham - a previous holder of the world-record for the longest female highline - describes the sport as her form of "moving meditation".
01 Apr 2019
