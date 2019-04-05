Media player
Mating toads rescued from road dangers
Toads which risk their lives to find a mate are being helped to safety by wildlife lovers in North Yorkshire.
During the spring mating season the toads in Osmotherley come down from the moors to Cod Beck reservoir for the spawning season.
The amphibians stay on the road nearby so they can see potential mates better, but run the risk of being crushed by a car.
Volunteers from Osmotherley Toad Patrol have been putting out "toad signs" to ward motorists to slow down.
05 Apr 2019
