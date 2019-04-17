Media player
Trainer artist revamps old sneakers in Sheffield
Sheffield entrepreneur Darnell Sterling, 21, takes old trainers and turns them into works of art.
Demand for his work has grown so quickly he now rents a shop, and word of his efforts has spread globally via social media.
Darnell said: "It's a lifestyle, I love it, I'm just fortune to be able to do something that I love every single day".
17 Apr 2019
