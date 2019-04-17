Video

Sheffield entrepreneur Darnell Sterling, 21, takes old trainers and turns them into works of art.

Demand for his work has grown so quickly he now rents a shop, and word of his efforts has spread globally via social media.

Darnell said: "It's a lifestyle, I love it, I'm just fortune to be able to do something that I love every single day".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.