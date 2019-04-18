Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's it like to be in the way of the HS2 route?
Tracy Stone lives on the Shimmer Estate in South Yorkshire which is due to be partially demolished to make way for the route of the HS2 high-speed rail project.
The estate had not even been completed when residents first learned their homes were at risk.
Ms Stone has recently sold her house to HS2 but feels the firm has undervalued hers and neighbours' properties.
But HS2 said it had to achieve a fair price for both homeowners and taxpayers.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-47965920/what-s-it-like-to-be-in-the-way-of-the-hs2-routeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window