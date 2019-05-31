Sheffield Children's Hospital has it's very own magician
Sheffield Children's hospital uses Paul Bower's magic tricks to distract patients before surgery.

The tricks help young patients cope with the stress of being ill and away from home.

Mr Bower's other job is as a theatre escort at the hospital.

