Van swerves to avoid hitting man and guide dog
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bad parking in Sheffield forces guide dog into road

A van had to swerve out of the way of a man and his guide dog after they walked onto the road

It happened last week on Broadfield Road, Sheffield.

The footage, filmed by a South Yorkshire Police patrol car, was released to show how blocked pavements can cause issues for vulnerable road users.

  • 25 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Warning over dangers of pavement parking