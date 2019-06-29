Media player
Sheffield man has 'life-changing' scalp micropigmentation tattoo
A man says getting his hair tattooed on has had a "life-changing" impact.
Nathan Sterland, 32, from Sheffield, lost confidence when his hair started thinning when he was 18.
A specialist clinic in Manchester spent 20 hours tattooing Mr Sterland's head, colouring the hair follicles to make it look like a shaved head, in a process called scalp micropigmentation.
Mr Streland said the tattoo has "made me feel really confident".
