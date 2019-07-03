Tusk: 'Consistent EU leadership on Brexit'
Tusk promises 'consistent EU leadership on Brexit'

European Council leader Donald Tusk has said he is sure that the next team of EU leaders will be as united on Brexit as the existing one.

The BBC's Gavin Lee asked him whether the new faces could change the dynamic in Brexit talks.

