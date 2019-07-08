Media player
Nico the dog gets sunglasses to prevent eye damage
An animal sanctuary has given a dog with an eye condition sunglasses to prevent damaging its eyesight during sunny weather.
Doncaster's Mayflower Sanctuary said Nico, whose eyes "don't contract or dilate to sunlight", has taken to the glasses "really well".
08 Jul 2019
