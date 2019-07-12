Media player
Rural walks help Sheffield migrants connect to countryside
Organised rural walks are helping a group from Sheffield reconnect with the countryside.
The women migrated to Yorkshire decades ago but strolls in the outdoors are helping some with their memories and improving their health.
The trips are organised by the Sheffield Environment Movement.
12 Jul 2019
