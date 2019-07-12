Rural walks help migrants connect to their adopted country
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rural walks help Sheffield migrants connect to countryside

Organised rural walks are helping a group from Sheffield reconnect with the countryside.

The women migrated to Yorkshire decades ago but strolls in the outdoors are helping some with their memories and improving their health.

The trips are organised by the Sheffield Environment Movement.

  • 12 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Countryside 'walk on wheels' launched